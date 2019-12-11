In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported:
- National carcass base up 21 cents to $47.79/cwt.
- National live had no comparison, reporting at $38.27
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base up 11 cents to $47.02
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon rose 7 cents to $83.19/cwt.
“The market’s short-term trend is positive on the close above the nine-day moving average,” The Hightower Report said, which could accelerate a move higher “if resistance levels are penetrated.”
They also noted that while the market is above the nine-day moving average, the market could “take on a defensive posture” after today’s down close. “It is a slightly negative indicator that the close was under the swing pivot,” they said.