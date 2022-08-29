 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported:

  • National carcass base was down 90 cents to $109.35/cwt.
  • National live price was $83.58, with no comparison to the prior day
  • Iowa-Minnesota carcass base fell $6.74 to $111.55

USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon were up 34 cents to $102.57/cwt.

Traders on Monday were watching the technical picture as well as the futures’ relation to the cash market.

“Futures are oversold with technical indicators, and also oversold with futures trading at a large discount to the cash market,” the Hightower Report said. “Production was lower than a year ago last week.”

“The hog market is trying to find a bottom, as the retail market is finding some footing,” Total Farm Marketing said. “We are still defensive given the tone in cash, as the hog market is still in jeopardy of dropping lower to find a low.”

