Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

  • National carcass base down 15 cents to $54.95/cwt.
  • National live price had no comparison at $44.07.
  • Iowa-Minnesota carcass base at $54.96.

USDA reported carcass cutout values up 13 cents at $89.82.

The December hog contract saw selling push the market down to the lowest point since late October, The Hightower Report said, as February hogs saw an early bounce turn lower on the day. “With continued weakness in the product markets, it is difficult for February hogs to hold a much steeper than normal premium to the cash market.”

With that premium, profit-taking may be to blame for the February future contract dropping, The Hightower Report said. “Exports remain slow and this means that U.S. consumers will need to absorb more pork than normal, and this has kept the cash trend weak.”

