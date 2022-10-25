In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base up 7.59 to $96.77/cwt.
- National live down 75 cents to $70.55/cwt.
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass up 5.25 to $99.68/cwt.
National carcass cutout down 2.93 to $100.94/cwt.
The pork carcass has been trading sideways and packers don’t seem to have a hard time finding enough hogs. Slaughter is slowly creeping up and giving packers a better outlook for procuring hogs., according to Chris Lehner of ADM Investor Services.
Hog futures have become overbought and may be due for a correction, according to Total Farm Marketing.