 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported:

  • The national carcass base was up $3.46 to $122.45.
  • National live was unreported.
  • Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was up $1.61 to $124.35.

People are also reading…

USDA reported carcass cutout values up 29 cents to $111.15.

July hogs closed moderately lower on the session with a quiet inside trading day, according to The Hightower Report.

Hog futures were lower on the session while cash is significantly higher, according to Total Farm Marketing.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News