In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported:
- The national carcass base was up $3.46 to $122.45.
- National live was unreported.
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was up $1.61 to $124.35.
People are also reading…
USDA reported carcass cutout values up 29 cents to $111.15.
July hogs closed moderately lower on the session with a quiet inside trading day, according to The Hightower Report.
Hog futures were lower on the session while cash is significantly higher, according to Total Farm Marketing.