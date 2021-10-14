In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported:
- National carcass base up 14 cents at $68.32/cwt.
- National live up $2.46 at $53.77.
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was $69.42.
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon up $1.21 at $106.06.
The market has still not filled the gap from Sept. 24 after the bullish hogs and pigs report and the short-term cash fundamental news remains mostly negative, according to The Hightower Report.
The gap on the charts below current levels has not yet been filled but it is getting close, and an ample supply of hogs means packers can buy without bidding higher, according to Total Farm Marketing.