 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lean hogs

Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported:

  • National carcass up 3.01 to $97.41/cwt.
  • National live up 50 cents to $74.92/cwt.
  • Iowa-Minnesota carcass at $105.37.

National carcass cutout down 2.42 to $103.99/cwt.

Spillover pressure from lower cattle is not helping hogs, but some support may come from good export sales and China buying, according to Total Farm Marketing.

With China having large investors in Ukraine pork production and the packing industry, it could be possible China will increase purchases of US pork, according to Chris Lehner of ADM Investor Services.

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Lean hogs

Hog markets are called steady to higher, Total Farm Marketing said, bouncing back from their recent lows. “Fundamentals outweigh the technical…

Iowa Farmer Today

Lean Hogs

The hog market is still in a strong uptrend, said Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Marketing. The key will be follow through on Tuesday’s strong …

Iowa Farmer Today

Lean hogs

April hogs tested and held the 20-day moving average near $103. This may be a key level of support, which could open a strong downside move if…

Iowa Farmer Today

Lean hogs

Lean hog markets made contract highs before reversing course on Wednesday, marking a “technically bearish” reversal, Blue Line Futures said. “…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News