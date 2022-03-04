In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported:
- National carcass up 3.01 to $97.41/cwt.
- National live up 50 cents to $74.92/cwt.
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass at $105.37.
National carcass cutout down 2.42 to $103.99/cwt.
Spillover pressure from lower cattle is not helping hogs, but some support may come from good export sales and China buying, according to Total Farm Marketing.
With China having large investors in Ukraine pork production and the packing industry, it could be possible China will increase purchases of US pork, according to Chris Lehner of ADM Investor Services.