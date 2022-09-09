 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lean hogs

The hog market is still in the process of trying to forge a bottom, according to TFM Cash+ on barchart. The market is volatile and has been open to big swings in price. ”The fundamentals will need to be consistently firm for the market to feel more optimism,” TFM said.

The oversold condition of the market, the hook reversal higher on Tuesday after the market had fallen to its lowest level since early July, and the wide basis, had supported the market earlier in the session, The Hightower Report said today. “Consider selling out-of-money Dec puts,” The Report said today.

Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

Lean hogs

Lean hogs

Futures markets hold a significant discount to the cash market, which should limit selling pressure, The Hightower Report said.

Lean hogs

Lean hog futures began the new month with wide ranges.

Lean hogs

Hogs are lacking the "larger than normal" discount in the December hogs contract to cash doesn't seem to have much justification this year.

Lean hogs

Lean hogs

The futures hold a significant discount to the cash market, which might limit selling pressure, The Hightower Report said today.

Lean hogs

