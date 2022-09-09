People are also reading…
The hog market is still in the process of trying to forge a bottom, according to TFM Cash+ on barchart. The market is volatile and has been open to big swings in price. ”The fundamentals will need to be consistently firm for the market to feel more optimism,” TFM said.
The oversold condition of the market, the hook reversal higher on Tuesday after the market had fallen to its lowest level since early July, and the wide basis, had supported the market earlier in the session, The Hightower Report said today. “Consider selling out-of-money Dec puts,” The Report said today.