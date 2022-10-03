 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

  • National carcass base was down $2.48 to $82.60/cwt.
  • National live was $5.17 lower to $67.62
  • Iowa-Minnesota carcass base price was not reported due to confidentiality

USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon were up $2.34 to $99.93/cwt.

“Hog prices are looking to build a bottom and have been strongly oversold in the push lower in prices,” Total Farm Marketing said. “A stronger tone in outside markets and the weak US dollar likely helped bring some short covering into futures. October stay pressured as a product of spread trading as traders were exiting October positions and rolling into the December contract.”

Traders are watching the current discount to the cash market. “The normal discount to the cash market is 2 to 3 dollars so the current huge discount could help limit the selling pressures,” the Hightower Report said.” In addition, the USDA Hogs and Pigs report from last week showed less hogs than traders had anticipated.”

