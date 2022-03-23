In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported:
National carcass base was down 54 cents to $107.14/cwt.
National live was $80.05.
Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was $1.02 lower to $110.19.
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon fell 32 cents to $106.39/cwt.
“Weekly average weights for Iowa/southern Minnesota came in at 288.2 pounds, up from 288.1 pounds last week and up from 287.4 pounds last year,” the Hightower Report said. “Last year's weights were already high, so the current data still suggests a plentiful supply of market-ready hogs. Funds were noted as active buyers.”
Traders are watching upcoming export data and trends in cash markets.
“The USDA will release export sales numbers for last week on Thursday morning, and that could also add to the tone for the day,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Cash markets have stayed firm in response to the strong retail values.”