In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base up $1.37 to $65.11/cwt.
- National live was down 35 cents to $49.91
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base up $3.57 to $66.47
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon rose 18 cents at $95.36/cwt.
Hogs were up but were volatile today, according to Scott Shellady of the CME Group, who says that he likes the way the demand story is opening up.
Strong export sales plus a continued advance in pork cut-out sales pushed the market up to the highest level since Jan. 24, according to The Hightower Report.