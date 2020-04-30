In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base up 45 cents to $36.46/cwt.
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass down $1.55 to $36.30/cwt.
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon were up $2.24 to $90.73/cwt.
June lean hogs closed up $3.42 at $58.95, just 15 cents off the contract high. Hightower says “although it could be a rocky road to get slaughterhouses reopened, the market senses (they) will reopen in the next couple of weeks in an attempt to avoid euthanizing too many hogs.”
Stewart-Peterson says hog prices “seem vulnerable to a correction lower given the very shaky pork production situation and nearly overbought technicals, but the trend still appears to be higher. The cash index is sharply higher, and traders appear to be optimistic about slaughter capabilities in the short term.”