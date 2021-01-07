 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lean hogs

Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

  • National Carcass base up $2.88 to $55.23.
  • National live was $47.61.
  • Iowa-Minnesota carcass base at $51.84.

USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon rose $2.17 at $79.82.

U.S. pork export sales for the week ending Dec. 31 were the lowest since Aug. 6, but that was not surprising considering the holiday, according to The Hightower Report.

Much of today’s losses appeared to be a follow-through from yesterday, according to Total Farm Marketing.

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Lean Hogs

As long as China imports remain strong, U.S. pork values are high enough to pull the cash market up over the near term, according to The Hight…

Iowa Farmer Today

Lean Hogs

Pork carcasses were slightly lower at the close, finishing .14 lower to 77.63, but carcasses have been trending higher the past few sessions, …

Iowa Farmer Today

Lean hogs

Expectation is for the market to absorb the increased pork supply in the short term, The Hightower Report said. “The rally to the October high…

Iowa Farmer Today

Lean hogs

The front month futures are “challenging highs established in October,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Strong export demand helped usher in a tec…

Iowa Farmer Today

Lean hogs

February hogs closed moderately higher on the session but still nearly 60 points off the highs, according to The Hightower Report.

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News