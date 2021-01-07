In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National Carcass base up $2.88 to $55.23.
- National live was $47.61.
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base at $51.84.
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon rose $2.17 at $79.82.
U.S. pork export sales for the week ending Dec. 31 were the lowest since Aug. 6, but that was not surprising considering the holiday, according to The Hightower Report.
Much of today’s losses appeared to be a follow-through from yesterday, according to Total Farm Marketing.