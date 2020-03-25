In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base up $1.08 to $57.41/cwt.
- National live down $1.11 to $41.19/cwt.
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass up $1.52 to $59.76/cwt.
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon were down $1.46 to $82.05/cwt.
April lean hogs closed down $1.25 at $71.75. Hightower says the sell-of “filled part of the gap left on Tuesday morning for the April contract, while June hogs traded sharply lower on the day and closed the gap.” The thought that grocery stores have restocked could pressure consumer demand.
June hogs are currently making a bearish key reversal, says Stewart-Peterson. June has already posted higher highs and lower lows than yesterday’s session. Prices have not yet tested nearby support but the price action today looks quite bearish. Stewart-Peterson