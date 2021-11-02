In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base down 5 cents to $60.98/cwt.
- National live up 1.77 to $50.61/cwt.
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was $61.72/cwt.
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon was down 1.77 to $94.21/cwt.
Packers have been able to attain the desired supplies without much difficulty, according to Total Farm Marketing.
The continued weakness in the pork product market opens the door to potential test of the low established last week, according to The Hightower Report.