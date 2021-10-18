 Skip to main content
Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported:

  • National carcass base down 9 cents at $67.24/cwt.
  • National live up $1.11 at $53.80.
  • Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was $68.13.

USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon down 54 cents at $100.78.

The big discount of futures to the cash market plus lower-than-expected production recently helped to support the market, according to The Hightower Report.

Hog supplies remain substantial enough for packers to buy without bidding up prices, according to Total Farm Marketing.

CropWatch Weekly Update

