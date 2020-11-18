In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base down 20 cents to $58.65/cwt.
- National live was not reported due to confidentiality
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base down 10 cents to $58.85
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon fell 92 cents to $77.68/cwt.
“The COVID expansion has people worried,” Virginia McGathey, with McGathey Commodities, said. “Also, the silence from China, really not doing anything with grains or with livestock from this standpoint, and it’s really making some of these markets a little more vulnerable. Certainly the hog market is vulnerable to some liquidation. But that being said, we closed on our high."
Analysts are watching hog slaughter trends, down slightly this week. “Federally inspected hog slaughter for Tuesday was estimated at 493,000 head,” Brugler Marketing said. “The week’s slaughter is 970,000 head, down 16,000 from week to week, and 21,000 head below the same week last year.”