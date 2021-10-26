In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base up 15 cents to $63.81/cwt.
- National live down 89 cents to $50.38/cwt.
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was $65.16/cwt.
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon was down 26 cents to $94.32/cwt.
Russia reported a second case of African Swine Fever found in their largest pork producer, Miratorg, according to Kevin Stockard of CHS Hedging.
Hog futures are struggling to rally despite being oversold, according to Total Farm Marketing.