Hog futures saw mixed to lower trade yesterday pressured by triple-digit losses in the April contract, said Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Marketing. Prices are still consolidating off the most recent moves.
Lean Hogs
Related to this story
Most Popular
For the week ending Feb. 25, April lean hogs were down $5.72.
Lean Hogs In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
Hog markets are called steady to higher, Total Farm Marketing said, bouncing back from their recent lows. “Fundamentals outweigh the technical…
In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported:
In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
The hog market is still in a strong uptrend, said Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Marketing. The key will be follow through on Tuesday’s strong …
In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported:
Futures saw mixed price action yesterday, but deferred contracts made new highs.
April hogs tested and held the 20-day moving average near $103. This may be a key level of support, which could open a strong downside move if…
Lean hog markets made contract highs before reversing course on Wednesday, marking a “technically bearish” reversal, Blue Line Futures said. “…