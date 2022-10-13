In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base was down $1.03 to $89.26/cwt.
- National live was up $1.60 to $70.82
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base price was not available due to confidentiality
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon were 87 cents lower to $103.07/cwt.
“The market continues to correct the wide basis for the December contract, and outside market forces turned more positive with a surging US stock market and a sharply lower US dollar,” the Hightower Report said. “Improving Packer margins have helped to stabilize the cash market short-term.”
“October hogs expire tomorrow,” Total Farm Marketing said. “The December contract remains at a large discount to cash. USDA reduced exports on the WASDE report, which was unfriendly to hogs. National Direct Afternoon report increased 2.41. Hog slaughter projected at 488,000. CME Lean Hog Index for 10/13: down 0.46 at 92.49.”