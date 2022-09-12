In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base was down $1.85 to $89.43/cwt.
- National live price was not reported due to confidentiality
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was $2.31 lower to $95.56
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon were $2.84 higher to $105.71/cwt.
On Monday analysts were weighing trends in cash markets, including recent weakness, and open interest, to see what impact they’ll have for hog markets. “Recent cash market weakness may help improve margins for Packers,” the Hightower Report said. “Open interest continues to decline and reached the lowest level since July 27.”
“October hog futures are still at a steep discount to the index,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Increasing hog slaughter is an indication of strong consumer demand. Packer margins are low which may leave them less aggressive in the cash market. National Direct Afternoon report declined 3.70. Hog slaughter projected at 477,000.”