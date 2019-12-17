In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported:

  • National carcass base up 6 cents to $48.10.
  • National live was up 83 cents to $35.58.
  • Iowa-Minnesota carcass base up 29 cents to $47.77.

USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon fell 75 cents to $78.81/cwt.

April hogs hit a mid-day rally up to its highest point since Nov. 18, but failed to get any buying beyond that point to end up with a lower close, The Hightower Report said. Support is still coming from the China news.

China will take measures to ensure a stable pork supply for the upcoming New Year and Spring Festival holidays by releasing more frozen pork reserves expanding imports, ADM Investor Services said.

Sign up for our weekly CropWatch newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.