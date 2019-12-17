In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported:
- National carcass base up 6 cents to $48.10.
- National live was up 83 cents to $35.58.
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base up 29 cents to $47.77.
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon fell 75 cents to $78.81/cwt.
April hogs hit a mid-day rally up to its highest point since Nov. 18, but failed to get any buying beyond that point to end up with a lower close, The Hightower Report said. Support is still coming from the China news.
China will take measures to ensure a stable pork supply for the upcoming New Year and Spring Festival holidays by releasing more frozen pork reserves expanding imports, ADM Investor Services said.