In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base up 97 cents to $51.56/cwt.
- National live was down 19 cents to $39.74
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base up 85 cents to $51.73
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon rose 5 cents at $74.29/cwt.
The lean hog markets continued to wait on the signing of the Phase 1 trade agreement, as “nothing has been signed on the dotted line,” William Moore of Price Futures Group said. He said that the market has been left dealing with record slaughter and weights in the meantime.
The trade deal “should in theory boost U.S. sales,” as strong exports have not been enough to boost domestic pork prices, Stewart-Peterson said. “April and June hogs have also jumped back into their Bollinger band range, and Stochastics are currently giving buy signals,” they noted.