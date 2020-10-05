In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base was $1.16 higher to $64.48/cwt.
- National live was $50.82, with no comparison to the prior day
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was up $2.70 to $65.82
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon rose $2.85 to $95.00/cwt.
“The huge discount of December to the cash market would suggest the market may need a constant flow of bearish fundamental news in order to see increased selling pressure,” the Hightower Report said. “Pork cut-out values at midsession were delayed due to technical difficulties but eventually came out sharply higher.”
“Carcasses were supported by strong double-digit gains in the ham and belly cuts, which are key exportable products,” Stewart-Peterson said. “Tomorrow, direction may be based if those carcass values hold into the end of the day. The $100 level on carcasses will be a tough barrier to cross.”