The sharp selloff in the June contract has the market trading at a premium of $10.68 now, compared with the five-year average of $15.44. “The next swing target is at $88.57,” The Hightower Report said.
Hogs continued to weaken on Wednesday, as the June contract tested resistance at the $90.40 mark, Walsh Trading said. “The lower close keeps the pressure on bulls and with the cash market continuing to weaken it puts pressure on producers and they are frustrated and confused by the inability of pork to strengthen.”