In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass down 13 cents to $75.51/cwt.
- National live not reported.
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass down 10 cents to $75.89/cwt.
National carcass cutout up 26 cents to $80.26/cwt.
Technicals in the hog market are supported by solid fundamentals at the moment, William Moore of Price Futures Group said. “The best demand period of the year is right around the corner,” he said.
Hogs were trending lower early in the trade “after a decline in cash and a drop in the cutout,” Total Farm Marketing said. “The average trade estimate for the Hogs and Pigs Report is 100.3% of last year, kept for breeding is at 100.6%, and marketing at 100.3%