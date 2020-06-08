In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base down $1.32 to $30.82/cwt.
- National live was down 29 cents to $26.68
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base price not reported due to confidentiality
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon fell $1.90 to $70.88/cwt.
Hogs should stabilize but clearly the pork industry is struggling with demand in the age of COVID-19, according to Virginia McGathey of the CME Group.
China imported 816,000 tons of meat in May, down 5.3 percent from a month earlier but imports during the first five months are up 73.4 percent compared to last year, according to The Hightower Report.