Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

  • National carcass base down $1.20 to $112.25/cwt.
  • National live was down $2.55, staying at $88.21
  • Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was reported at $116.99

USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon fell 49 cents to $115.70/cwt.

Lean hog markets have “back filled” the previous gaps in the June and August charts, Total Farm Marketing said. “Pork cutouts significantly higher yesterday, offsetting lower cash.”

Short term cash news “still carries a positive tilt,” The Hightower Report said. “Traders remain concerned over the possibility of a taper off for China pork demand as their pork supply grows.”

