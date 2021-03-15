In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base up $3.00 to $87.40/cwt.
- National live was down $2.27, at $66.62
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was reported at $88.69
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon rose $4.14 at $102.44/cwt.
The lean hog market is seeing a key reversal in August hogs and “needs a correction,” Total Farm Marketing said.
Last week’s slaughter was down 2.1% from last year’s mark and production was down 1.3%, The Hightower Report said. “Risking stochastics at overbought levels warrant some caution for bulls,” they said.