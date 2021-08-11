 Skip to main content
Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

  • National carcass base was 41 cents higher to $99.61/cwt.
  • National live price was not reported due to confidentiality
  • Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was $102.25

USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon were up $1.56 to $123.96/cwt.

“Longer-term fundamentals are weak, but the extreme discount of October hogs to the cash market may help turn the market higher at any time,” the Hightower Report said. “The August contract is trading at a record high premium to the October for this time of the year and it may get difficult to rationalize.”

Export news has been providing some support for hog markets. “Weekly export sales have been supportive, and those numbers on Thursday morning could help the price recovery going into the weekend,” Total Farm Marketing said. “The buying strength in the October contract may represent some value buying, after a strong period of long liquidation.”

CropWatch Weekly Update

