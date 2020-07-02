In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base down 7 cents to $28.61/cwt.
- National live was not reported due to confidentiality
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base down 78 cents to $27.65
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon rose $2.84 to $66.46/cwt.
It was a quiet day before a three-day holiday in the hog market, according to Scott Shellady of the CME Group, who added that traders are watching to see if December hogs break out of the $50 to $55 trading range.
Hog markets posted mixed to very slightly positive closes today, according to Stewart-Peterson. Average hog weights dropped for the seventh week in a row.