In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base up 12 cents to $56.64/cwt.
- National live was down $1.02 to $44.15
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base down 59 cents to $56.37
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon rose $2.78 at $79.86/cwt.
The wildcard for the hog complex “is the expected waning China demand,” William Moore of Price Futures group said. “The Chinese have aggressively rebuilt their hog herds, reducing their need for importing U.S. pork.”
“Traders are nervous that if exports slow during December, the market will see increased pressure on pork product prices,” The Hightower Report said.