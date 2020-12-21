Lean hog futures added 30 to 62 cents to the week’s gain on Friday, said Alan Brugler of Brugler Marketing. February hogs rallied $2.57 from Friday to Friday. Pork cutout futures closed the last trade day of the week up by a nickel to 82 cents.
Chinese hog herds are reported to be 30% larger than a year ago in November, and sow herd expanded more than 31%, said Nick Paumen of CHS Hedging.
February lean hog futures finished the week up $2.67, Allendale said. The quarterly hogs and pigs report will be released Wednesday at 2 p.m. CDT.
CropWatch Weekly Update
