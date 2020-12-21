 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lean Hogs

Lean Hogs

Lean hog futures added 30 to 62 cents to the week’s gain on Friday, said Alan Brugler of Brugler Marketing. February hogs rallied $2.57 from Friday to Friday. Pork cutout futures closed the last trade day of the week up by a nickel to 82 cents.

Chinese hog herds are reported to be 30% larger than a year ago in November, and sow herd expanded more than 31%, said Nick Paumen of CHS Hedging.

February lean hog futures finished the week up $2.67, Allendale said. The quarterly hogs and pigs report will be released Wednesday at 2 p.m. CDT.

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Lean hogs

The market didn’t see any follow through from Tuesday’s strength and opened Wednesday selling off “sharply,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Look …

Iowa Farmer Today

Lean hogs

China’s hog herd has recovered to nearly 90% of normal levels since the effects of African Swine Fever, The Hightower Report said, with expect…

Iowa Farmer Today

Lean Hogs

China’s securities regulator has announced the approval to launch hog futures on the Dalian commodity exchange, which will begin trading on Ja…

Iowa Farmer Today

Lean Hogs

The latest hog weight data showed we still have a little bit extra on these animals, Allendale said. Barrow/gilt carcasses grew by 1 pound in …

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News