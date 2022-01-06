 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

  • The national carcass base was up 78 cents to $68.60/cwt.
  • National live was unreported due to confidentiality.
  • Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was $69.14

USDA reported carcass cutout values up $3.64 to $89.56.

Hog futures continue to uptrend but there is concern about a slow slaughter pace, according to Total Farm Marketing.

February hogs closed higher on the session and traders are hoping for a seasonal rise in the weeks ahead, according to The Hightower Report.

