In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- The national carcass base was up 78 cents to $68.60/cwt.
- National live was unreported due to confidentiality.
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was $69.14
USDA reported carcass cutout values up $3.64 to $89.56.
Hog futures continue to uptrend but there is concern about a slow slaughter pace, according to Total Farm Marketing.
February hogs closed higher on the session and traders are hoping for a seasonal rise in the weeks ahead, according to The Hightower Report.