In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base was down 16 cents to $36.90/cwt.
- National live was up 13 cents to $30.02
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base price was not reported due to confidentiality
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon fell $2.66 to $107.46/cwt.
“The cash index is a bit lower, and pork values may have put in a top,” Stewart-Peterson said. “Higher slaughter lately has helped to rebuild pork supplies and kill last week was up 18.5% from the previous week. China purchases have been strong lately, and if pork prices continue to pull back, rumors about increasing China ag purchases could come true.”
Traders continue to have worries about the impact of hog slaughter rates moving back up. “Traders remain concerned that the pickup in hog slaughter over the past few weeks will cause pork prices to continue to push lower,” the Hightower Report said. “However the steady but slow increase in the lean hog index leaves July hogs at a stiff discount to the cash market.”