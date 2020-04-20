In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported:
- National carcass base was 21 cents lower to $31.83/cwt.
- National live was 88 cents higher to $25.81
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was not available.
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon were up $6.55 to $66.68/cwt.
Traders are optimistic that the market is oversold and there is good demand from China.
“Talk of the oversold condition of the market and ideas that China demand is strong and that a slowdown in the slaughter pace may continue to support product prices are factors which helped support,” the Hightower Report said.
Stewart-Peterson said, “Pork values are rallying due to reduced kill schedules lately, and there is significant concern that animals will begin to back up in the country and gain excessive weight, thereby forcing heavier production down the road.”