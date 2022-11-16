 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

  • National carcass base was up 61 cents to $86.15/cwt.
  • National live was $67.00, with no comparison to the prior day
  • Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was 85 cents higher to $87.73

USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon were $2.07 lower to $93.63/cwt.

"Hogs are trading lower this morning as cash did not rise as much as anticipated and the cutouts fell,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Cash is currently even with Dec futures so further gains in cash tomorrow may give prices some support if the packers stay aggressive. Yesterday the June, July, and August contracts made new contract highs as relations with China seem to improve.”

The technical picture in the charts gave some reasons for optimism for hog markets. “The daily stochastics gave a bullish indicator with a crossover up,” the Hightower Report said. “Momentum studies are rising from mid-range, which could accelerate a move higher if resistance levels are penetrated.”

