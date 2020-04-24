In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported:
- National carcass base was 53 cents lower to $34.20/cwt.
- National live was down 69 cents to $26.34
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base fell $2.63 to $34.21
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon were up $1.11 to $77.48/cwt.
Increasing pork values are providing incentive for packing plants to keep producing as much as they can.
“The jump in pork cut-out values should help to incentivize packing houses to solve the issues sooner rather than later,” the Hightower Report said. “Open interest continues to drop and fell to the lowest level in 14 months.”
“Hog slaughter this week is running about 17% behind the same week last year, much better than cattle slaughter, though this is likely due to the increase in slaughter capacity for hogs over the past 12 months,” Stewart-Peterson said. “Pork values are rallying as well, though not at nearly the pace that beef markets are reacting to lower production.”