In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base down 28 cents to $77.05/cwt.
- National live not reported.
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass down 32 cents to $78.47/cwt.
National carcass cutout up 66 cents to $81.05/cwt.
Packers are able to keep the cutout from falling apart by killing fewer hogs. For the week, compared to a week ago, slaughter is down 14,000 head, according to Chris Lehner of ADM Investor Services..
Packers continue to keep a fast slaughter pace flooding the market with pork with demand that has not been able to keep up, according to Total Farm Marketing..