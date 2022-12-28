 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

  • National carcass down $1.80 to $76.00/cwt.
  • National live not reported.
  • Iowa-Minnesota carcass down 28 cents to $75.57/cwt.

National carcass cutout down $2.25 to $88.67/cwt.

The USDA Quarterly Hogs and Pigs report reflected what the market expected, which is a tight front end hog supply, Total Farm Marketing said. “This puts the December inventory for market hogs at its lowest point since 2017. The tight supply picture helped push February hogs to strong gains on Tuesday’s trade. The tight December numbers will have a ripple effect through the first half of 2023 as weekly slaughter estimates will be impacted by the tighter numbers.”

