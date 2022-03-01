 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported:

  • National carcass up $5.11 to $94.51/cwt.
  • National live $71.91/cwt.
  • Iowa-Minnesota carcass at $100.73.

USDA reported carcass cutout values down $4.08 to $108.19/cwt.

Futures are no longer overbought, which may bring back buying interest, according to Total Farm Marketing.

If hogs and pork continue to move up, along with other prices to run and manage a home, consumers will fight higher pork prices, which are now supported by the lack of hogs, according to Chris Lehner of ADM Investor Services.

