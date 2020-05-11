In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base down 80 cents to $36.72/cwt.
- National live not reported due to confidentiality.
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass down $1.34 to $36.22/cwt.
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon were up $5.16 to $121.66/cwt.
The lean hog market is returning from overbought levels, Stewart-Peterson said, as the June contract made its first close below the 50-day moving average since last week and first close since the 10-day moving average since April 20. “The improving slaughter pace is a supportive fundamental development, but animals are still backing up in the country, and average weights are already increasing,” they said.
The July lean hog contract is “at a significant discount to the cash markets,” The Hightower Report said. Slaughter is still down significantly, and more active slaughter will help avoid a livestock backup, they said.