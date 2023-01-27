 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

  • National carcass base down 30 cents to $70.63/cwt.
  • National live down 2.49 to $54.54/cwt.
  • Iowa-Minnesota carcass down 2 cents to $71.52/cwt.

People are also reading…

National carcass cutout down 1.21 to $79.25/cwt.

The upside looks limited due to ample short-term supply. In addition, April holds a large premium to the cash market but the premium is due to the normal seasonal shift to lower production, which this year is not happening, according to the Hightower Report.

Strong pork exports at 44,700 MT this week. Mexico took 17,700 MT followed by China taking 12,500 MT but dropping to Japan with just 3,700MT. China likely is buying to refill stocks after the heavy use of pork during the Lunar New Year, according to Chris Lehner of ADM Investor Services.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

Lean hogs

Hogs rebounded into the weekend after a week with several lows, Alan Brugler of Barchart said this morning. He also notes that USDA estimates …

Lean hogs

Pork cutout futures faded 27 to 45 cents on Monday. USDA’s National Pork Carcass Cutout value for Monday was 93 cents higher at $80.92. USDA e…

Lean hogs

April hogs traded down to its lowest level since October 5, but failed to generate new selling interest and closed up well from the lows of th…

Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

Lean Hogs

With the oversold condition the hog market turned up in pork values. The market may see a short-term recovery bounce as hogs closed lower in t…

Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

Lean hogs

Hogs are still probing for a short-term low at their deeply oversold level. “The market remains in a steep downtrend and has reached a deeply …

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News