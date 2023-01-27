In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base down 30 cents to $70.63/cwt.
- National live down 2.49 to $54.54/cwt.
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass down 2 cents to $71.52/cwt.
National carcass cutout down 1.21 to $79.25/cwt.
The upside looks limited due to ample short-term supply. In addition, April holds a large premium to the cash market but the premium is due to the normal seasonal shift to lower production, which this year is not happening, according to the Hightower Report.
Strong pork exports at 44,700 MT this week. Mexico took 17,700 MT followed by China taking 12,500 MT but dropping to Japan with just 3,700MT. China likely is buying to refill stocks after the heavy use of pork during the Lunar New Year, according to Chris Lehner of ADM Investor Services.