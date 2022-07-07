People are also reading…
Hog markets are looking steady to higher this morning as the market prices in optimism regarding a demand boost, Total Farm marketing said. African Swine fever reports in Germany may boost export opportunities for the U.S.
Futures markets are gapping higher, with short covering and follow-through buying after Tuesday’s strong close. “Chinese pork prices have been on the climb in recent sessions, and if U.S. pork values stay as a value, Chinese business could step in as a replacement.”