 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Lean hogs

People are also reading…

Hog markets are looking steady to higher this morning as the market prices in optimism regarding a demand boost, Total Farm marketing said. African Swine fever reports in Germany may boost export opportunities for the U.S.

Futures markets are gapping higher, with short covering and follow-through buying after Tuesday’s strong close. “Chinese pork prices have been on the climb in recent sessions, and if U.S. pork values stay as a value, Chinese business could step in as a replacement.”

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

Lean hogs

Cash markets are showing signs of topping out, Total Farm Marketing said, which could limit the upside potential of the market. “The cash mark…

Lean Hogs

U.S. pork export sales for the week ending June 23 came in at 32,200 metric tons, up from 27,583 the previous week and the highest since May 1…

Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

Lean Hogs

Hog futures rebounded strongly to end the week as price recovered most of Thursday’s losses, supported by the still strong tone in the cash ma…

Lean hogs

Hog markets “tried to get something going on Friday,” Blue Line Futures said. “The Bulls need to achieve a conviction close back above this le…

Lean Hogs

The USDA will release the Quarterly Hogs and Pigs report today after the markets close, which could provide the outlook the market is looking …

Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

Marketplace

Recently Listed

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News