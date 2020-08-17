In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base was 5 cents higher to $37.68/cwt.
- National live was $33.76, with no comparison to the prior day
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was up 5 cents to $37.83
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon were down 38 cents to $74.55/cwt.
“A report overnight that China's pig herd grew 13.1% from year ago levels in July, the first year on year growth since April 2018, suggests that in six months, slaughter ready supply will climb above year ago levels,” the Hightower Report said. “This means China could still be importing large amounts of pork for a while.”
“Pork prices were up another 2.61 this morning to 77.54,” Stewart-Peterson said. “…China spot pig prices are down 2.65% for the months but up 7.95% year-to-date and are up 55% from a year ago. Hog slaughter last week was up 1.22% from the previous week and up 2.97% from the same week last year.”