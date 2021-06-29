In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base fell 1.90 to $110.63/cwt.
- National live price was no reported due to confidentiality .
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base not reported due to confidentiality.
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon down 0.91 to $114.22/cwt.
Beyond technical factors, pork values and China news helped moved markets. “In addition, pork values jumped this week and China is buying up pork in their local market to restock government inventory,” the Hightower Report said. “While cash markets have pushed lower in the last week, futures remain at a huge discount and that has helped limit selling interest.”
Hogs continued to move higher, continuing recent trends. “Follow through trading after yesterday’s limit up close,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Funds currently long 75,716 contracts. Hog slaughter projected at 469,000. Cash lean index for June 24: down 2.19 at 115.43.”