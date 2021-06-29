 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lean hogs

Lean hogs

  • Updated

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

  • National carcass base fell 1.90 to $110.63/cwt.
  • National live price was no reported due to confidentiality .
  • Iowa-Minnesota carcass base not reported due to confidentiality.

USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon down 0.91 to $114.22/cwt.

Beyond technical factors, pork values and China news helped moved markets. “In addition, pork values jumped this week and China is buying up pork in their local market to restock government inventory,” the Hightower Report said. “While cash markets have pushed lower in the last week, futures remain at a huge discount and that has helped limit selling interest.”

Hogs continued to move higher, continuing recent trends. “Follow through trading after yesterday’s limit up close,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Funds currently long 75,716 contracts. Hog slaughter projected at 469,000. Cash lean index for June 24: down 2.19 at 115.43.”

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Lean hogs

Hog markets “remain in a solid uptrend,” The Hightower Report said as there is no technical sign of a near-term peak.

Iowa Farmer Today

Lean hogs

  • Updated

Charts “continue to breakdown technically, as long liquidation fuels the market,” Total Farm Marketing said. After the July contract closed li…

Iowa Farmer Today

Lean hogs

Hog futures start the week steady to higher as the market saw some buying support and short covering to end last week, when the oversold marke…

Iowa Farmer Today

Lean hogs

Hog supplies remain tight and the projection is for the supply to further tighten over the course of the year, said Total Farm Marketing.

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News