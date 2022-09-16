People are also reading…
December hogs closed sharply higher on the session yesterday and the buying pushed the market up to the highest level since August 17, The Hightower Report said this morning. However, open interest is down on the rally “and this is not a good foundation for an extended move,” The Hightower Report said.
Today’s hog market could secure a weekly gain, Alan Brugler of Brugler Marketing said today. This follows as the lean hog futures market rallied triple digits on Thursday after breaking above the 100 day monthly average.