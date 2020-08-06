Due to technical issues, USDA’s National Average Base Hog price for Wednesday afternoon was not reported, Brugler Marketing said. The a.m. quote was a dime lower at $38.65. Census data shows June pork exports were 515 million pounds. That was a nine-month low, but still a record for June. Coronavirus issues limited product availability.
The sharp drop in pork exports from the US in the month of June is a bearish development, but traders will monitor the weekly sales data closely today, according to The Hightower Report.