In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

  • National carcass base down 26 cents to $50.58/cwt.
  • National live was not reported due to confidentiality
  • Iowa-Minnesota carcass base up 22 cents to $51.23

USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon rose 87 cents at $72.34/cwt.

Markets managed to close higher today after opening lower, The Hightower Report said. The markets are worried about COVID-19 continuing to affect demand and “are reminded of shortages in the spring when COVID cases spiked.

Meanwhile, China’s pig herd is increased by 29.8% over the past year, according to their Ministry of Agriculture, marking the fifth month in a row of strong growth, The Hightower Reprot said.

