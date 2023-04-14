In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported:
- National carcass base down 30 cents to $68.96/cwt.
- National live down 51 cents to $52.72/cwt.
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass down 1.31 to $70.54/cwt.
National carcass cutout up 69 cents to $78.25/cwt.
Stronger cutouts along with the extremely oversold hog market could trigger some short covering by the funds, according to Total Farm Marketing.
When April goes off the board, it is likely to see June go off around $10.00 over, but with more hogs now in the spring and summer when spread used to widen because of fewer winter farrowings, the spread could be much narrower, according to Chris Lehner of ADM Investor Services.